Has Chris Brown been violent again?

June 22, 2021 – 10:28 pm clock

In 2009, Chris Brown beat up girlfriend Rihanna

It was a photo that went around the world – Rihanna’s face, all over with bloody bruises. No less a person than her then partner Chris Brown is said to have beaten her so badly in the spring of 2009. The rapper was punished a little later for his offense and described the beating attack as a “mistake of my life”. But apparently this mistake could now have been repeated. Again Chris Brown is accused of violence against a woman.

Unknown woman called the police







A law enforcement insider told TMZ that an unidentified lady reportedly called the police to Chris Brown’s home in the San Fernando Valley, California over the weekend.