Happy as never: How much Ben Affleck makes Jennifer Lopez shine

Anyone who has ever wondered what Jennifer Lopez thinks about Ben Affleck should now be said: It gives the impression that the two are on the same wavelength when it comes to humor. When the singer and actor were snapped in the back seat of a car by paparazzi a few days ago after a dinner date in Beverly Hills, they seemed to be having a great time. JLo beamed in one tour. Whatever she and Affleck had to talk about, he obviously made her laugh a lot. In any case, she has not been seen so exuberant and radiant in a long time.









Will you get married after all?

The first rumors that the ex-couple had started dating again only surfaced shortly after Lopez separated from her fiancé Alexander Rodriguez. The reason for the first relationship speculations in May were, among other things, photos that showed Lopez and the three years younger Hollywood star together in a car in the state of Montana. An official statement has not yet been made. Two weeks ago, however, the game of hide-and-seek came to an end when Lopez and Affleck showed themselves cuddly in public during a joint restaurant visit.