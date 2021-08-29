Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeNewsGreat: Robert Downey Jrs. new DC series starts in June on...
News

Great: Robert Downey Jrs. new DC series starts in June on Netflix

By Sonia Gupta
0
135




Image by Nils Zehnder

Released 05/25/2021 10:44 AM

In June, a new production of Robert Downey Jr. from the comic universe starts on Netflix. But the series is not based on Marvel Comics, but on DC.


Previous articleNetflix Movies 2021: Planned many feature films with Hollywood stars this year
Next articleChina is still set to launch Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv