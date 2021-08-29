Great: Robert Downey Jrs. new DC series starts in June on Netflix

Released 05/25/2021 10:44 AM

In June, a new production of Robert Downey Jr. from the comic universe starts on Netflix. But the series is not based on Marvel Comics, but on DC.

With the first “Iron Man” movie, Robert Downey Jr. started the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark. For many, he counts as the father of the MCU even after his tragic end in “Avengers: Endgame”. Despite many fan requests for a return, Marvel seems determined not to want to bring Tony Stark back. However, that doesn’t stop the former MCU star from working as a producer of a comic book adaptation.

We are talking about “Sweet Tooth”. In it we find ourselves in an apocalyptic world in which a disease has almost wiped out humanity. A new hybrid race represents a turning point. For inexplicable reasons, a new generation of hybrid beings emerged, some of which are human and some of which are animals. Their existence divides humanity. While some see them as gods and worship them, for others they are scapegoats of disease. The title hero is a small hybrid of deer and human, called Sweet Tooth (Christian Convery).









So Robert Downey Jr. seems to have been involved in an extremely interesting project here. In total, the production should be eight episodes. It won’t be long before we can experience the extraordinary story of “Sweet Tooth”. The first season of the series will be available on the Netflix streaming service as early as June 4, 2021. It will apparently be some time before we get to see Robert Downey Jr. in front of the camera again. His next well-known project is currently the NBA film “All-Star Weekend”, in which we will see him alongside Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx.