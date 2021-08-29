Monday, August 30, 2021
George Clooney: Floods in his home on Lake Como

Italy
George Clooney helps flood victims on Lake Como – his own villa is also affected

George and Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney were married in Venice almost 7 years ago

© Andrew Milligan / Picture Alliance

The Italian town of Laglio on Lake Como was hit by severe storms – George and Amal Clooney’s villa was also hit. Now he supports the citizens of Laglio and is shocked: “It’s worse than I thought.”

George Clooney, 60, stands by the people of Laglio. At the beginning of the week, heavy thunderstorms hit parts of Europe – including northern Italy. Floods and landslides occurred in Laglio on Lake Como. Clooney, who is an honorary citizen of the place and has his second residence there, now takes care of the residents and stands by them. In pictures that are available from the British Daily Mail, among others, the actor poses with local residents who are busy cleaning up.

“The city is strong, it will react. It is an extremely robust city,” the 60-year-old told the Italian newspaper Viv Milano. Nevertheless, the destruction is discouraging. “It’s worse than I thought. There will be a lot of work, it will take millions of dollars, but this city is strong, it will respond and come back better than before,” he told the press.

Twins speak Italian

Clooney, his wife Amal Clooney, 43, and four-year-old twins Alexander and Ella regularly travel to Italy to spend time in their luxury villa on Lake Como. It wasn’t until December last year that the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that his children were already “fluent” in Italian. “We did a really stupid thing,” he commented ironically on the language lessons for the children in an interview – after all, he and his wife would not understand the language themselves.

Floods

The heroes and helpers: faces of humanity

7 images

Sources: “Daily Mail” / “t-online” / Jimmy Kimmel / “Viv Milano”

