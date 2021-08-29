Monday, August 30, 2021
HomeNewsGeorge Clooney and Julia Roberts get film daughter - BZ Berlin
News

George Clooney and Julia Roberts get film daughter – BZ Berlin

By Sonia Gupta
0
71








BZ / dpa

George Clooney (59) and Julia Roberts (53) have found a film daughter in Kaitlyn Dever (24, “Booksmart”).

In the romantic comedy “Ticket To Paradise” Dever is to play the daughter of the divorced couple, as the industry journal “Hollywood Reporter” reported on Tuesday.




“She’s such a brilliant person,” said British director and screenwriter Ol Parker (51, “Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again!”) On Twitter about the newcomer for his film.

In “Ticket To Paradise” the ex-spouses travel together to Bali to prevent their daughter (Dever) in love from marrying too young. They believe their own lightning wedding 25 years ago was a mistake. Filming is scheduled to begin this year.

Read about it too

► The end of the mask rapper? – Cro speaks of “the end of the line”

► Stones’ guitarist Ronnie Wood was battling cancer again

Dever was most recently noticed in the girlfriends comedy “Booksmart” (2019), the directorial debut of actress Olivia Wilde. She then shot the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” alongside Amy Adams, which is due to hit theaters this fall. In 2020 she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the Netflix miniseries “Unbelievable”.


Previous articleAngelina Jolie: Brad Pitt Loses Visiting Rights
Next articleMuch time on the clock – financial experts do not yet see Bitcoin as unattainable
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv