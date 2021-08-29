George Clooney and Julia Roberts get film daughter – BZ Berlin

George Clooney (59) and Julia Roberts (53) have found a film daughter in Kaitlyn Dever (24, “Booksmart”).

In the romantic comedy “Ticket To Paradise” Dever is to play the daughter of the divorced couple, as the industry journal “Hollywood Reporter” reported on Tuesday.









“She’s such a brilliant person,” said British director and screenwriter Ol Parker (51, “Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again!”) On Twitter about the newcomer for his film.

In “Ticket To Paradise” the ex-spouses travel together to Bali to prevent their daughter (Dever) in love from marrying too young. They believe their own lightning wedding 25 years ago was a mistake. Filming is scheduled to begin this year.

Read about it too

► The end of the mask rapper? – Cro speaks of “the end of the line”

► Stones’ guitarist Ronnie Wood was battling cancer again

Dever was most recently noticed in the girlfriends comedy “Booksmart” (2019), the directorial debut of actress Olivia Wilde. She then shot the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” alongside Amy Adams, which is due to hit theaters this fall. In 2020 she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the Netflix miniseries “Unbelievable”.