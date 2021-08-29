Forbes List: Model and Entrepreneur: How Kim Kardashian Became a Billionaire

Kim Kardashian is a phenomenon. No woman in the world markets herself better than the American. She is getting better and better known – and also getting richer.

The news isn’t just in times of corona Something special: Kim Kardashian has quietly become a billionaire. At least that’s what the usually well-informed magazine appreciates Forbes. So it could be true.

Kim Kardashian ?, many people over 50 will ask. Who is this? The answer out loud, in a nutshell: Kimberly Noel “Kim” Kardashian West, as her full name is called, is something like the world champion in self-marketing. American of Armenian descent, born in Los Angeles, now 40.

The woman is considered a phenomenon. To this day, she is not assumed to have any outstanding talent. She is neither a great actress, nor does she play an instrument or write enthusiastically. What Kim Kardashian can do, and here the digital revolution suits her: She knows how to put herself in the limelight and apparently has a good nose at how to turn this notoriety into money. Millions of girls around the world now dream of becoming as famous and wealthy as Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian has successfully marketed her buttocks

Her success story has, at least at the beginning, to do with her appearance – and especially with her buttocks. She has always put it in the limelight and allegedly had it insured years ago for the equivalent of 15 million euros.

Her family, better known as the Kardashian clan, is a US immigrant family, but not a typical one. Even her father took several steps up the career ladder and, as the defense attorney for former football star and actor OJ Simpson, who was accused of murder, was in the public eye around the world as early as the 1990s.

Part of the Kardashian clan: (from left) Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Imagespace / Zuma Wire, dpa

Years later, as a 26-year-old, Kim was suddenly in the spotlight. In 2007, a sex video between the lawyer’s daughter and a rapper appeared. She sued, received compensation, and her eyes were promptly fixed on her. Kim Kardashian took advantage of this and the family was offered its own TV reality show. With “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” she got really well known. Everything that happened in the family around Kim, her two sisters, the two half-sisters and mother Kris, happened from then on in front of the cameras.

It wasn’t until February that Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West

Husband number three’s proposal of marriage, stepfather Bruce Jenner’s outing as a transsexual, or Kim’s second pregnancy – all of this has been cleverly used to draw increasing attention to the family. With the help of digital platforms such as Twitter or Instagram, Kardashian finally made it to become a world star.

Incidentally, said third husband is the rapper Kanye West – still, one has to say. Kardashian only filed for divorce in February. She has two children with the controversial musician and gave birth to a surrogate mother with two other children.









Application pending divorce: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Photo: Hubert Boesl, dpa

Today she has a whopping 32 million followers on Twitter. On Instagram, Kardashian shares photos from almost all walks of life with her subscribers. There is even an app for fans to help them become themselves.

Media reports: Kardashian owes her fortune to her companies

In any case, she knows how to use all of these platforms perfectly. She founded companies with which she quickly got involved in the beauty industry. They in turn benefit from the well-known name. According to media reports, Kardashian owes the fact that she is now apparently a billionaire to her two companies “KKW Beauty” and “Skims” as well as the profits from the reality series and various advertising contracts. According to Forbes Her assets are said to have risen from 780 million US dollars in October 2020 to one billion US dollars, the equivalent of around 842 million euros.

Reality star Kim Kardashian leaves the studio after tapping a TV show. Photo: Vanessa Carvalho / Zuma Wire, dpa

Kim Kardashian should like this development, even if she had to swallow bitter pills due to her fame. For example, she was attacked in a city palace in October 2016 while she was in Paris. Her jewelry worth around nine million euros was stolen. Kardashian himself was handcuffed and locked in the bathroom during the robbery. Outwardly she remained unharmed.

How Kardashian received 4.5 million likes with a simple gesture

She seems to have recovered from this traumatic experience. At Easter, Kim Kardashian posted a photo on Instagram that shows her in an egg yolk yellow tracksuit – with a friendly smile, she forms the victory sign with her index and middle fingers. She received more than 4.5 million likes for it.

The woman simply has the hang of it – and in the end, in addition to the license to earn money, she also has something like a talent. She once self-ironically posted these sentences on Twitter, alluding to her buttocks: “And people say I have no talent. Try balancing a champagne glass on your bottom. “

