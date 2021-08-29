First snapshot with her sweet daughter Raddix

August 13, 2020 – 10:41 am clock

Suddenly Cameron Diaz was a mother

The surprise was great in January 2020 when Cameron Diaz (47) announced that she had become a mother. Suddenly little Raddix was there. The actress has not only successfully kept a secret about her family planning, we have also not been able to catch a glimpse of her now almost seven-month-old daughter. Until now. Because now Cameron made a trip to the beach with her little one and there is a first photo of her great mom happiness.

Raddix is ​​allowed to go to the beach with mom and dad

Raddix wears a cute sun hat and a long-sleeved colorful romper on the snapshot and is therefore well protected against the sun on the beach. Mama Cameron likes it airier: She wears a black bikini and a white summer dress over it.

Not in the photo, but also at the start: the proud dad Benji Madden (41), front man of the band “Good Charlotte”.







Cameron Diaz and daughter Raddix on the beach. © ENEWS / MEGA

Cameron Diaz had long tried in vain to become a mother. The happier she and her husband, with whom she has been married since 2015, are now through Raddix.

On Cameron’s first Mother’s Day in May 2020, Benji Madden wrote touching words to his wife on Instagram: “It’s a special day for us. I will forever be grateful to my wife for making me a father.”