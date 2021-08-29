Femme fatale: Eva Green attracts attention in a transparent dress

Eva Green, 36, has a particularly mysterious aura apart from her mystical role in her new film about the supernatural abilities of children. At the premiere of “The Island of Special Children” in New York, the actress once again cast a spell over everyone in a sexy evening dress.

Premiere in New York

Eva Green walked into New York last night for the new film from Tim Burton “The Island of Special Children” over the rolled out premiere carpet and showed a sure hand when choosing her evening wear.

Sexy insights into Eva

In one red semi-transparent lace dress, which provided teasing insights, she stepped in front of the photographers together with the director and her film colleagues Finlay MacMillan and Samuel L. Jackson.









you dark eye makeup made her mystical look complete and reflected their role of “Miss Peregrines” perfectly reflected.

Movie content

The film adaptation of the bestseller novel brings a visually stunning cinema experience to the screen. When Jake (Asa Butterfield) finds various clues that seem to mysteriously turn reality and time upside down, he discovers a secret haven: “The island of special children”. The more Jake learns about the island’s inhabitants and their extraordinary abilities, the more he realizes that security is only an illusion and that danger lurks everywhere in the form of overwhelming, invisible enemies. Jake really needs to find out what is true, who he can trust and who he really is.

Watch the trailer for “The Island of Special Children” – in the cinema from October 6th: