“Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel has a super gentle papa heart

July 06, 2021 – 10:47 am clock

Action star Vin Diesel is a father with heart and soul

His muscles are as hard as concrete. But his father’s heart? Soft as soft ice cream. “Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel (53) now shows his gentle side in the interview. What it looks like when an action muscle man wrestles with emotions rather than villains is shown in the video above.

Family is the most important thing for the “Fast & Furious” star







During an interview about his new film, “Fast & Furious 9”, Vin speaks visibly touched about a particularly cute gift. On Father’s Day there was a sweet serenade from his eleven-year-old son Vincent. “I love you, dad, so much,” warns the offspring of the well-trained action warrior. And Vin? It’s visibly close to that and he is completely touched and touched. While he is usually tough in films, Vin also has a completely different side in his private life, as tender as caramel. This is also proven by the name chosen by daughter Pauline.

Pauline Diesel’s name is reminiscent of a loved one

Because Vins daughter Pauline owes her name to the close friendship between her father and the tragically deceased actor Paul Walker. The name Pauline is forever reminiscent of Vins’ former “Fast and Furious” co-actor.