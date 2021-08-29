Sunday, August 29, 2021
News

Eternals: Angelina Jolie in the first trailer

By Arjun Sethi
Eternals
Angelina Jolie in the first trailer

Angelina Jolie, here at a premiere in 2019, plays in "Eternals"

Angelina Jolie, here at a premiere in 2019, plays in “Eternals”

© Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

At the end of the year, Chloé Zhao’s new Marvel film “Eternals” will be released. Angelina Jolie can be seen in the first trailer.

Only a few more months, then new heroes in “Eternals” conquer the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). On May 24th it was now next to the cinema poster a first, visually stunning trailer for “Eternals” has also been released.




The preview clip offers a first in-depth look at what Marvel fans can expect in theaters on November 4, 2021. Numerous Hollywood and series stars can be seen, including Angelina Jolie (45), Salma Hayek (54), Richard Madden (34), Kumail Nanjiani (43), Kit Harington (34), Gemma Chan (38), Lauren Ridloff (43) and Brian Tyree Henry (39).

That’s what it’s supposed to be about

The director is Chloé Zhao (39), who last made film history at the Oscars. Your film “Nomadland” was the big winner of the evening. As the first Asian and only the second woman ever, Zhao was honored for the best directing performance. Her colleague Kathryn Bigelow (69) won the director’s Oscar in 2010 with “Tödliches Kommando – The Hurt Locker”.

The upcoming blockbuster “Eternals” is all about ancient aliens who have been secretly living on earth for thousands of years. The film ties in with the events from “Avengers: Endgame”. The still vague description of the story goes on to say that an unexpected tragedy leads them to unite to fight mankind’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
