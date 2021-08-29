Eight meals: this is how Mark Wahlberg’s 7,000 kcal diet works

Mark Wahlberg (49) has made quite a transformation! Instead of the usual six-pack, the actor recently pushed a small tummy in front of him. For a film role, the popular action actor has to put on as much weight as possible within a few weeks. To achieve this, the father of four consumes 7,000 calories a day in eight meals. But instead of lively feasting, you have to mark stick to a strict plan.

Like his personal chef, Lawrence Duran USA Today revealed, the way to the destination doesn’t lead over heaps of pizza and pasta. Instead, an entire team works together to achieve what is required in this short period of time. “We had to make sure that his health was in top shape”explained Lawrence. That was a welcome change for the chef, because he can let off steam creatively. “I can make simple home-cooked meals that he likes and cook things that his mother used to make for him as a child,” he said. So the whole thing also has something positive for Mark.

The 49-year-old will also have his blood count taken regularly throughout the project to ensure that he remains healthy as he gains weight. He has not yet revealed for which film the Transformers star is taking on these hardships. It may be “Father Stu” in which he plays a boxer who decides to become a priest.









