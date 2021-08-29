Crypto market report: This is how Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co. are developing in the crypto market today | news

Monday, August 30, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
The Bitcoin price fell to $ 48,546.10 on Sunday. The Bitcoin price slipped below the previous day’s level of 48,895.01 US dollars.

The Bitcoin Cash price has increased compared to the previous day. One Bitcoin Cash is currently worth $ 678.25. The price was yesterday at $ 645.83.

The Ethereum course is easier compared to the previous day. One Ethereum is currently worth $ 3,199.73. The price was yesterday at $ 3,242.83.




The Litecoin course presents itself as a plus. This is currently trading at $ 178.35. The day before, the price had stood at $ 175.43.

The price of the digital currency Ripple is now in the red at 1.143 US dollars. The previous day the rate was 1.146 US dollars.

Cardano rose to $ 2.858 after trading at $ 2.853 the previous day.

The Monero price was trading at $ 297.96 on Sunday. The Monero rate slipped below the previous day’s level of 300.30 US dollars.

The IOTA rate occurs as the previous day at 1.007 US dollars.

The Verge rate occurs as the previous day at 0.0275 US dollars.

Today the Stellar price hovered around the $ 0.3470 mark. This moved the Stellar price at about the same level as the day before, when the Stellar cost $ 0.3478.

The NEM is in the red at $ 0.1944. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 0.1951.

The Dash rate has gone up. The Dash price rose to $ 239.12 after trading at $ 236.39 the previous day.

The NEO rate rose to $ 55.20 today, while the previous day it was trading at $ 54.54.

