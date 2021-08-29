Continuous improvement: The 25-year transformation of “The Rock”!

At the end of May 2021, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson presented what appeared to be the best shape of his life on Instagram. In the course of this, the Hollywood star said that he had trained harder than ever before in his career while filming his role as Black Adam in the DC blockbuster of the same name. But such a well-trained body was never given to a Dwayne Johnson in the cradle, nor did his muscles grow overnight. Over the past 25 years, the film star has not only shown many facets due to his career, but also went through numerous changes in terms of his physique, which we will show you in this article.

The transformation from “Rocky Maivia” to “The Rock”

As Dwayne Johnson under the ring name in 1996 at the age of 23 “Rocky Maivia” at the then WWF Pay-Per-View “Survivor Series” for the first time professional wrestling scene occurred, he had a lot more on his ribs in contrast to his current appearance.

The heyday of professional wrestling was probably the so-called “Attitude Era”, which extended roughly over the years 1997 to 2002. In the course of this phase, numerous well-known show fighters were found such as among others Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and of course also “The Rock” in the so-called “Squared Circle”. With this “new” orientation, the WWF provided the second major and global one at that time Wrestling boom after the rise of Hulk Hogan and the “Hulkamania” about 15 years earlier.

During this era, Johnson transformed from the always smiling and cheerful Rocky Maivia to a chatty character with one raised eyebrow, which today are almost considered to be Trademark is applicable. That development was ultimately what made today’s Hollywood actor a superstar. Accordingly, his nickname went as “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” not only with a new attitude, but also with a tighter and more muscular body composition.

Welcome to Hollywood

In 2004, “The Rock” left WWE at the age of 32 and quit his wrestling career to focus on acting. By then he had already had several film roles under his belt, including “The Mummy Returns”, “The Rundown” and “Walking Tall”.









Some time later, in 2011, he came for two big ones WrestleMania fights back in the ring and had a few guest appearances until 2019. With the move from the ring to Hollywood, the Baywatch actor put on some muscle mass, to live up to his roles on “The Fast and the Furious”, “Faster” and “GI Joe”.

The “Iron Paradise” created this body

Johnson’s mantras from that time were and probably still are today “Hardest Worker in the Room” and “Rent is always due”, which means that you have to work every day to achieve your goals. Of personal rent so to speak, “The Rock” comes into its own gym, known as the “Iron Paradise”, after. Unlike most home gyms, according to media reports, the Dwayne Johnson travels to where the action star also travels, that is In the case of long-term film productions, the fitness equipment is transported to the location by truck or ship and built by a crew according to the actor’s specifications.

The best form of his life

So after all these years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has moved on from the popular “chubby” wrestler with one, according to Forbes estimated net worth of $ 87.5 million Not only developed into one of the highest paid movie stars in the world in 2020. In fact, he even became a “Sexiest Man Alive” who has always improved his body from there and therefore shines with an impressive shape even in old age. For this reason, it remains exciting to see how the American’s body will change over the course of the years and whether he will achieve it with his Top form maybe even get the opportunity to defend his title of Most Attractive Man.