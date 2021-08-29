Chris Pratt looks like he’s already mentally on the Guardians 3 set

Acting star Chris Pratt has been traveling through space as the Star-Lord for years. In addition to his star role in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, he’s stayed right there for smaller science fiction films like Passengers.

The new sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War with Pratt in the lead role will be released on Amazon in July, for which the first pictures and a teaser (above in the article picture and below) have now been released. Again, it looks like the MCU star will Never leave Guardians of the Galaxy set. Unless there are Jurassic World dinosaurs coming again.

In Amazon’s The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt has to fight aliens

In the sci-fi action film, Pratt stars high school teacher Dan Forester. He is hired by a group of time-traveling soldiers to 30 years in the future fight an alien invasion.

Now Amazon has shared the first pictures from the film and we’re really just wondering whether the familiar sci-fi backdrops of The Tomorrow War might not be one of them Guardians of the Galaxy member show up unexpectedly could:

The picture here in particular looks like Chris Pratt Already in my mind while shooting Guardians of the Galaxy 3:

© Amazon The Tomorrow War







In reality, however, he will probably be concerned about how humanity can be saved from the great alien invasion in the future. He gets support in The Tomorrow War from Yvonne Strahovski, one of them brilliant scientist plays. JK Simmons can be seen in the role of the estranged father of Pratt’s character.

Here you can watch the first teaser for the film in German:

The Tomorrow War – First Impressions Teaser (German) HD

The Tomorrow War is available from July 2, 2021 then on Amazon Prime Video with a streaming subscription. Guardians of the Galaxy fans will have to wait a little longer until Chris Pratt returns as Star-Lord. Part 3 of the MCU series will not appear before 2022.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content , which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

