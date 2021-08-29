Chris Hemsworth takes care of the muscle show in a new video · KINO.de

Chris Hemsworth trains himself in the shape of his life and visually becomes a real god. But not only he should be stronger than ever.

After it Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in “Avengers: Endgame” was more relaxed, he will present himself in his usual form in his next appearance. “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” offers the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) again a muscular god of thunder, whereby “muscular” is almost too weak a word to describe the current dimensions of Hemsworth.

The Australian actor is training more muscles than ever before for a Netflix biopic about wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, and the MCU benefits from that too. With a new training video, Chris Hemsworth shows once again that his upper arms feel larger than before with every fresh impression:

The following sentence from Hemsworth should be particularly interesting for MCU fans: “This time I was fortunate enough to be at home for a longer period to try out a variety of nutrition and training methods in order to get the strongest version of myself and my character to be able to build up so far. “

Thor has to deal with the divine butcher

Not only is Chris Hemsworth more gigantic than ever, Thor is said to be stronger than ever in the MCU and that means something. In “Thor 3: Day of Decision” he finally unleashed the true extent of his thunder powers and in “Avengers: Infinity War” he received an upgrade with his ax Stormbreaker compared to his hammer Mjölnir.

But Thor has to go up a notch, after all, in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” he has to deal with Gorr, the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale). Its name is no coincidence: Because his family died due to tragedy, Gorr wants to wipe out what he believes are inactive and useless gods.

Fortunately, Thor can count on a few allies in this fight. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) returns to become Mighty Thor, as well as Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi). In addition, the Guardians of the Galaxy will play a role in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”, but possibly only a small one. Chris Pratt was already extremely impressed with his co-star, telling Yahoo! Entertainment: “I was just in awe of him. He’s a man god in real life. It was just cool to be there with him. “

You can find out next year whether you will also be awestruck at the sight of this huge Chris Hemsworth: “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” starts on May 5, 2022 in German cinemas.

