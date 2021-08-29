Cardi B is pregnant again!

Cardi B reveals a secret

All eyes were on YOU. At the BET Awards 2021, Cardi B (28) simply stole the show from her colleagues. The rapper, who had recently avoided the public, revealed the secret of her withdrawal on stage. For the performance of her song “Type Shit” Cardi not only appeared in front of the audience with the hip-hop trio Migos (including partner Offset), but also with an XL baby bump. Indeed, the 28-year-old is expecting her second child.

What a baby bump

What a surprise. In Cardi fashion, the musician announced her pregnancy this time in front of the cameras. Already in 2018 she had unexpectedly shown herself with a baby bump on the show “Saturday Night Live” while she was pregnant with daughter Kulture. And even now there was no evidence of second offspring in advance.







Almost at the same time as her “BET Awards” appearance on TV, Cardi B also reported back on Instagram and shared the sweet news with her followers. For this she chose, also in Cardi fashion, a more than daring photo. Splinter-naked and covered only with a layer of plaster and jewelry, she holds her growing baby ball in her hands, her eyes sensually closed. In the caption it only says: “# 2”.

Your love history

By the way, the baby’s father is her on-off friend Offset (29) this time too. The two have officially been a couple since 2017 and are married. In April 2018, the couple had announced the first pregnancy before daughter Kulture (2) saw the light of day in June 2018. Only a few months later, the relationship broke up and Cardi B and Offset broke up in the media. At the beginning of 2019, however, they celebrated their love comeback. But her love also crumbled during the corona pandemic – Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020, but withdrew her decision in December of the same year. The second pregnancy should make her family happiness perfect now.