Cameron Diaz is making wine now

The 47-year-old actress has teamed up with entrepreneur Katherine Power to launch a wine collection called Avaline. Cameron announced this on Thursday (July 9th) in an Instagram post: “Introducing @avaline! It all started two years ago on a beautiful afternoon in Los Angeles in the backyard with @katherinepower. We realized we had the content knew about everything that went on and into our bodies – so why not wine too? “

The ‘Bad Teacher’ actress, who has five-month-old daughter Raddix with her husband Benji Madden, raved that Avaline is a collection of “clean wines” that are “full of natural goodness.” Cameron continued, “Our way of answering this question led us to create @avaline, a range of clean wines. I have always believed that the key to wellbeing is balance. Creating a clean wine that is full of more natural ones Kindness and free from dozens of unwanted and unnamed extras helps me find that balance when enjoying a glass of wine. It is wine in its purest form, created for those who want the pleasures of a lifetime and a relaxed approach to wellbeing Looking for.”

According to the Avaline website, the offer includes a white and a rosé wine, which cost $ 24 per bottle each.

The brand is currently available in select Whole Foods stores in the United States and will soon be on the shelves of stores such as Target, Safeway, Pavilions, Star Markets, and Albertsons. However, Avaline is also on Wine.com. available.