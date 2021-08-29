Brutal John Wick 4 video shows what a fireworks display of action the Keanu Reeves film will be

John Wick: Chapter 4 will a single orgy of fists and shootings. This shows, for example, the fact that dog lover Keanu Reeves has to deal with two absolute action luminaries there. Now one of his co-stars has shared a video that really shows the scale of the action.

John Wick 4 turns fellow Keanu Reeves into a single fighting machine

The Canadian actor Shamier Anderson (Stowaway) is said to play an as yet unknown role in John Wick 4 alongside Keanu Reeves. But even if it is a smaller part: The training for this is rock hard. As Anderson points out on Instagram, it’s not just the usual muscle building, it includes loads of martial arts fights and even laps at the shooting range.

John Wick 4 seems to transform its actors into absolute fighting machines and thus promises one huge fireworks display of action. If even the handling of firearms is tried very meticulously, we should have one perfectly planned choreography of blue beans and strokes of the hand expect.









The actors of the John Wick 4 predecessors already underwent an extremely demanding training plan to meet this demand. So there is also a Video of Halle Berry, who was also on the firing range for John Wick: Chapter 3:

In addition, Anderson’s hard hand-to-hand combat training is not surprising either: In John Wick 4, alongside a B-movie battle god, there are so many martial arts experts that it should only be possible to keep up with many laps in the ring.

When is John Wick 4 coming with Keanu Reeves?

It will still be some time before action fans can admire the full results of the John Wick training orgies: The shooting has only just started and we are not doing the math Mid-2022 with a theatrical release.

