Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon & Harrison Ford: These are the laudators at the Oscars

One month after the nominees for the Oscars 2021 were announced, the awarding Oscar Academy has now also published the list of stars who will present the coveted golden boys to the winners – and it reads like a Who’s Who of Hollywood.

Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon & Harrison Ford as laudators at the Oscars 2021

According to the announcement, Renée Zellweger (51), Joaquin Phoenix (46), Brad Pitt (57), Bryan Cranston (65), Harrison Ford (78), Reese Witherspoon (45) and Halle Berry (54) will be awarded the ceremony. be present as presenters, moderators and laudators in person. Other stars are also to be announced.









Within a small circle of people”

Due to the corona pandemic, only a relatively small group of people is allowed to be personally present at the award ceremony. As “The Hollywood Reporter” recently reported, only the nominees, an accompanying person and the laudators will physically take part in the 93rd edition of the Oscars on April 25th. Virtual acceptance speeches are also prohibited. Events in the supporting program are also canceled this year.

The Oscar ceremony itself is divided into two parts and takes place both at the usual venue, the Dolby Theater, and at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

This year, director David Fincher (58, “Fight Club”) in particular can hope for an Oscar. His Netflix flick “Mank” with Gary Oldman (63, “The Darkest Hour”) in the lead role is the big favorite with ten nominations.

(rto / spot)