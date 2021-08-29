Monday, August 30, 2021
Bizarre new horror starring Nicolas Cage, one of the best sci-fi films of all time & more new in home theater

By Vimal Kumar
This week one appears new crazy film trip with Nicolas Cage in home cinema on Blu-ray in a limited edition: Willy’s Wonderland. In addition, sci-fi fans in particular can look forward to real collector’s items in our selection of home theater highlights.

New in the home theater from Thursday: One of the best sci-fi films of all time in a new limited edition

The day after tomorrow appears one of the best sci-fi films ever in a new limited edition with a chic cover: Blade Runner with Harrison Ford. There is also a stylish edition of Cloud Atlas by the Wachowski sisters and Tom Tykwer:

For the first time in Germany one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s biggest flops appears in 4K: Last Action Hero by Die Hard Director John McTiernan:

New from Friday: Nicolas Cage vs. bloodthirsty dolls in Willy’s Wonderland

In his bizarre new film, Nicolas Cage is stranded in a remote corner. The disaster is inevitable. However, it hits As always, Nic Cage was in a great mood in Willy’s Wonderland not on conventional villains, but a group of animatronic killer cuddly toys.

New in the home cinema from Friday and can now be pre-ordered in the limited Mediabook by Splendid:




Willy’s Wonderland as a limited media book

Other highlights at Amazon that will be released this week in the home theater:

At MediaMarkt there will also be that from Thursday The Fast and the Furious 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set *.

