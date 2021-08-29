Biz Markie is dead: US rapper dies aged only 57 – he worked with the Beastie Boys and 5 Star Deluxe

Biz Markie was known for his humorous lyrics. Now the rapper has died at the age of only 57. The hip-hop world is in great sadness.

New York – Mourning in the American rap world: US musician Biz Markie died on Friday (July 16) at the age of only 57. This was announced by his agent Jenni Izumi according to the US media. She did not comment on the exact cause of death. The rapper, whose real name was Marcel Hall, was best known for his humor and amusing lyrics, which is why he was called the “clown prince of hip hop”. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio praised Markie’s humor after the news of his death.

The New York rapper, DJ and producer’s biggest hit was “Just A Friend” from 1989. As with this song, his lyrics were often funny, for example in “Pickin ‘Boogers”, “Let Go My Eggo” and “ Chinese Food “. On the rapper’s death, de Blasio declared that he had spread the “New York sense of humor” all over the world. In the past few years, the rapper is said to have suffered from type 2 diabetes.









The US magazine People a spokesman for the late musician made a statement. It said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce tonight that hip-hop pioneer Biz Markie has passed away peacefully with his wife Tara at his side. We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support we have received during this difficult time. “According to information from mirrors Markie is said to have worked several times with the Beastie Boys and the Hamburg hip-hop band 5 Sterne Deluxe. He also had a role in the film “Men in Black II” with Will Smith, who was already saying goodbye to his colleague on Instagram.

Biz has created an artistic legacy that will be celebrated forever by his industry colleagues and beloved fans, whose lives he has touched through music for over 35 years, the statement said People. “He leaves a wife, many family members, and close friends who will miss his lively personality, constant jokes, and frequent banter. We respectfully ask his family for privacy while they mourn for their loved one. ”(jbr)

