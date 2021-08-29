Monday, August 30, 2021
Bitcoin sideways, Solana and Dogecoin are moving in opposite directions

By Hasan Sheikh
With a trading volume of 116 billion US dollars in the past 24 hours, the market capitalization of the crypto market is 2151 billion US dollars. Bitcoin dominance is 42 percent. On average, the prices of cryptocurrencies within the top 10 moved by -1 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the Bitcoin rate has only changed by -1.57 percent. The price is trading at $ 48,259.00. If the market is met, trust in the Fear and Greed Index is currently optimistic.

  • Market Cap: $ 907.3 billion (-1.56%)
  • 24h trading volume: 29,073 million US dollars (-14.14%)
  • 24h High: $ 49,640.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum


The Ethereum price fell 2.07 percent. That translates into a rate of $ 3,186.75.

  • Market Cap: $ 374.23 billion (-1.91%)
  • 24h trading volume: 15,352 million US dollars (-19.96%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,289.94
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano


The Cardano course could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 3.59 percent. The current rate is $ 2.77.

  • Market Cap: $ 88.84 billion (-3.54%)
  • 24-hour trading volume: $ 3,841 million (-41.01%)
  • 24h high: $ 2.87
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Binance Coin


With a change of -1.43 percent, the Binance Coin price redefines the word sideways. The price of Binance Coin is currently 482.69 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 74.66 billion (-1.26%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,621 million US dollars (-49.85%)
  • 24h high: $ 495.15
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course

Tether


The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of -0.01 percent. The current rate is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 65.85 billion (-0.06%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 51,992 million (-15.66%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Tether course




XRP


Light sales caused the XRP price to drop 3.74 percent in the past 24 hours. XRP stands at a price of 1.13 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 52.38 billion (-3.74%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,798 million (-32.68%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.17
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin


The Dogecoin course could not maintain its level and slipped by over 4.06 percent. The price is currently at $ 0.28.

  • Market Cap: $ 36.82 billion (-4.04%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,332 million (-26.37%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.29
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Solana


The price explosion of the Solana course caused the price to rise by 8.82 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 94.05 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 27.4 billion (+ 9.04%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,502 million (-26.08%)
  • 24h high: $ 97.66
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

USD Coin


Hardly anything changed with the USD coin exchange rate: The exchange rate remained almost constant and only changed by -0.02 percent. The USD coin rate this morning is $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 27.19 billion (+ 0.21%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,567 million (-35.27%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Polkadot


Sales resulted in the Polkadot course to a minus of 2.1 percent. The rate is currently at 25.57 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 26.27 billion (-1.67%)
  • 24h trading volume: 832 million US dollars (-35.93%)
  • 24h high: $ 26.47
  • 24-hour low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

Top 5

  • Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 182.72 (71.49 %)
  • Bitcoin Gold course: $ 85.09 (19.2 %)
  • Arweave course: $ 45.12 (18.51 %)
  • Near course: $ 5.83 (13.13 %)
  • Terra course: $ 34.78 (10.55 %)

Flop 5

  • Synthetix Network Token Course: $ 11.55 (-5.41 %)
  • XDC Network course: $ 0.14 (-5.54 %)
  • THORChain course: $ 9.74 (-6.1 %)
  • Internet computer course: $ 62.77 (-6.52 %)
  • SafeMoon course: <$ 0.01 (-22.2 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on August 29, 2021 at 7:01 am.


