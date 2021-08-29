Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend: Is He Back With His Ex?

Love comeback?

Celina Capell on 08/27/2021 | 14:08 on 08/27/2021 | 14:08 Ben Affleck is known for frequently changing partners, which is why there are often rumors about his love life. Who is the actor’s current girlfriend? Ben Affleck’s love life: does he have a girlfriend? The Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has already appeared in many popular films such as “Pearl Harbor” or “Gone Girl” and is also successful as a film director and screenwriter. But what about his love life? The Hollywood star is known for frequent relationship changes. Until recently, Ben Affleck was still in a relationship with the Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas. After almost a year, the relationship with her was over in early 2021. Since then, rumors have been circulating about the actor’s love life. In fact, Ben Affleck currently seems to be taken again. But who is his girlfriend?

Ex comeback: is he back with Jennifer Lopez?

At the beginning of the 2000s, “Bennifer”, as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were also called, were already considered a Hollywood dream couple. From 2002 to 2004 the two were even engaged! To the great disappointment of the fans, however, the wedding never came because the relationship broke up. Shortly thereafter, Affleck fell in love again with Jennifer – Jennifer Garner, with whom he was even married from 2005 until the couple separated in 2016.

But it seems as if he could never really have forgotten his old love, because the rumor mill has been seething since the separation from Ana de Armas Love comeback between Ben and J.Lo. On her 52nd birthday, the singer confessed to one Kiss picture on her Instagram channel officially on the relationship with Ben Affleck. Since then, the two have often been seen together and enjoy their rediscovered love happiness, for example on vacation together.

Engagement insight: will he propose to Jennifer Lopez soon?

The chances that there could be a happy ending for the relationship this time seem to be good. Maybe there will even be a wedding soon? Because according to the report of Page Six Ben Affleck was recently spotted looking for engagement rings at Tiffany’s. While it’s not yet officially confirmed, the two could soon be celebrating their engagement again.

Right now, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem happy. An engagement seems to be at least a possibility. It remains to be seen whether the two will actually make it to the altar this time. Will a popular celebrity ex-couple be making a love comeback soon? It was so intimate Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt meet again!

