Before “Expendables 4”, Stallone does an “Expendables” spin-off – News 2021

For a long time, fans of the series wondered whether the planned The Expendables 4 would actually be shot one day. After the recent news on the subject, lead actor and producer Sylvester Stallone came around the corner with another surprise.

At the end of July, Sylvester Stallone posted a picture of the ring he will wear in “The Expendables 4” on Instagram. This was doubly good news, because on the one hand the post means that the film is actually coming and also that the first preparations could start soon. Why should the first props be made when the film is many years in the future?



A full seven years have passed since Part 3 opened in theaters. Now there is finally news that announces an imminent start date for the new sequel to the action series. Expendables 4 is finally coming.







As it turned out, another Sylvester Stallone film awaits us first. In another Instagram post, Stallone revealed that filming of a “The Expendables” spin-off will begin in October. The spin-off has the working title “Christmas Story”. Even if working titles often have nothing to do with the content of the film, “Christmas Story” could be a reference to the character Lee Christmas played by Jason Statham. In the spin-off, Statham could be the focus as Christmas, although it is also assumed that Stallone is also involved. Considering the age of the two, a prequel is probably out of the question, but the spin-off could also simply be a mission that the two mercenaries have to do without their extensive team.

We’ll have to be patient until the new spin-off appears. If everything goes well, the film will not be released until the end of 2022 at the earliest, but probably in the course of 2023. After that, Stallone can work on “The Expendables 4”, which needs a lot of planning anyway, just to find a date with so many casts -Members have time as possible.