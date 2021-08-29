Ariana Grande: Stalker has to stay away from her

An apparently obsessed fan may not approach the US singer Ariana Grande and her mother in the coming years.

Ariana Grande (26, “7 Rings”) can take a deep breath. A US court has issued a ban on an alleged stalker who is not allowed to approach the singer or her mother for the next five years. The man must keep a minimum distance of around 90 meters from Grande by May 5, 2025 – as well as from her mother and her vehicles and home. This is reported by the US celebrity portal “TMZ”. A corresponding preliminary injunction had previously been issued against the man in March.

In addition, the alleged stalker, who is said to be an obsessed fan, is not allowed to threaten, harass, intimidate or contact the two women in any other way. The man was arrested in March after gaining unauthorized access to the singer’s Los Angeles property. When he was arrested, the police are said to have discovered pieces of paper on which he is said to have expressed that he would like to kill Grande.









Distraction in the studio?



Meanwhile, Grande appears to be in the studio working on new music. The singer recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram, which she shows with headphones in front of a microphone. The recording may also be from the past few days.

Grande and Justin Bieber (26) recently announced that they would release a song together on May 8th. The proceeds from the purchase and the streams of “Stuck With U” are to go to the “First Responder Children’s Foundation”, which finances, among other things, scholarships for children of firefighters, police officers and paramedics.

