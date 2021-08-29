Ariana Grande: Serious Health Issues Concern

Was she just taking too much on herself?

Popstar Ariana Grande (26) does not really want to do well at the moment. Although she celebrates with her current single “Don’t Call Me Angel”, the title track of the new “Drei Engel für Charlie” film, which she recorded together with Miley Cyrus (26) and Lana Del Rey (34), chart successes. At this year’s MTV Europe Awards, however, she went home as the loser of the evening with seven nominations and not a single prize. And now this:

From her “Sweetener” world tour, the young singer has now spoken out in an Instagram story in which she talks about serious health problems.

She writes: “Hi, my dear ones. I am still very sick. I’ve been sick since the last show in London. I don’t know where it came from, but my neck and head hurt terribly. I sound okay so far, but I am in a lot of pain and find it difficult to breathe during the show. ”

The statement goes on to say: “The last thing I want is to cancel appearances, especially because there are so few of them now. I enjoy every moment of this tour. I just don’t know what’s going on with my body right now, and I have to find out. ”

She suffers from a strong cough and contracted a sinus infection some time ago, which has never completely subsided since then, explains the singer on Instagram.

Ariana Grande reports that the doctor has prescribed medication and infusions for her symptoms. Plus, her mom and friends would take good care of her. Incidentally, it can also be seen in the current story of the 26-year-old, in which her friends and tour guides provide her with fresh fruit, vegetables and various types of tea.

It seems like Ariana Grande is in good hands. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old should finally take a break from the strenuous music circus, from world tours and chart placements.

After all, it wouldn’t be the first time that too much stress had hit the voice …