Anne Hathaway: The Baby Is Here!

Anne Hathaway is usually very low-key when it comes to her personal life. She has also not yet officially confirmed the birth of her second child. However, in photos recently taken, which have been published by several media, you can see her with husband Adam Shulman, three-year-old son Jonathan and a baby seat on the move in Connecticut. The child in it cannot be seen due to a blanket, but the indications that Hathaway could have become a second mother are clear.

In July 2019, Hathaway announced her new pregnancy on Instagram. At the time, the actress announced: “For anyone going through the hell of infertility and conception, please remember that none of my pregnancies have been a direct path. I’m sending you lots of extra love.” The Oscar winner wanted to encourage her followers and even broke her self-imposed privacy policy. Usually, Hathaway’s Instagram posts are strictly professional.

Anne Hathaway: Baby number 2 is here

Most recently, the actress had not appeared at the premiere of her film “Dark Waters” and explained: “There is a good reason, but I was so sad that I couldn’t come to support ‘Dark Waters’ with my friends am so proud of your work on this special and important film. ” A day later, Hathaway posted the currently last picture with the baby bump and thanked her for the congratulations on her 37th birthday.

Hathaway’s film “Dark Waters” will be released in German cinemas on April 16, 2020 under the title “Poisoned Truth”.