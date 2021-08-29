Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain: they’re working together again

The Hollywood stars, who were previously seen together in Christopher Nolan’s science fiction flick ‘Interstellar’ from 2014, will now, according to ‘Deadline’, play the roles of the neighbors Alice (Chastain) and Celine (in the upcoming psychological thriller) Hathaway) hatch.

Set in the 1960s, the film will follow best friends Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway), both of whom lead idyllic, traditional lifestyles with manicured lawns, successful husbands and sons of the same age. However, after a tragic accident, the perfect life suddenly gets into trouble. Guilt, distrust and paranoia dissolve their sisterly bond. A psychological contest begins after the maternal instinct reveals its darker side.









The film is said to be a remake of the 2018 Belgian film ‘Duelles’, which was directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse. He will also be on board for the reinterpretation and direct the film. Masset-Depasse expressed his delight with the cast in a statement: “It takes actors of the caliber of Jessica and Anne to convey the complexity of these two roles. The relationship between mother and child is the strongest connection between two human beings. When this bond is severed, it challenges conventional morals and even sanity. In the closed-door atmosphere of 1960s America, maternal instinct becomes a terrifying high-pressure powder keg. “