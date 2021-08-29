Sunday, August 29, 2021
Anna Camp speculates: Will there be another “Pitch Perfect” part?

By Arjun Sethi
Is the a cappella spectacle really going into the next round? Fans have already been able to follow the musical storyline around the Bellas, a college singing group, in three films. After the first Pitch Perfect box office hit in 2012, the sequels followed in 2015 and 2017. Since then, moviegoers have been longing for more supplies, but they have so far been denied them. Now actress Anna Camp (37) speculated about the future of the popular film series!

in the Collider Ladies Night-Podcast, the actress who played Aubrey Posen said she’d love to get back into the role: “We’d all like to do another part. We’d all really like to keep going until we’re old and gray and acting in a retirement home. ‘” Well, if the 37-year-old of her community doesn’t hope for more adventures with her co-stars with these words Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson (40), Brittany Snow (34) and Co.!

After all, there would also be questions that themselves Anna would have liked to answer: “Will Fat Amy ever have kids? Fat Amy and Bumper will eventually have a family? How cool would it be to see what happened to all of these characters in about five years?”, the ex-wife of “Pitch Perfect” cast member Skylar Astin (32) was delighted. It remains to be seen whether the producers will actually implement this idea in the future!




Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp in “Pitch Perfect”
Anna Camp, movie star
Matt Lucas and Rebel Wilson


Arjun Sethi
