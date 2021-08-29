Sunday, August 29, 2021
Angelina Jolie pushes Jennifer Aniston from the Instagram throne

By Arjun Sethi
Has made her Instagram debut Angelina Jolie set a new record in a very short time.

Not even 24 hours after their account went online Angelia Jolie already 5.4 million followers. 1.7 million of them followed her after just one hour. Isn’t that a record, isn’t it?

Angelina Jolie sets Jennifer Aniston’s record

On her Instagram debut in 2019, Jennifer Aniston had a million followers after 5 hours and 16 minutes, setting a new record. Two years later loosens Angelina Jolie she is now the record holder with a value that is well below Jennifer Aniston’s best time. It didn’t even take Angelina Jolie an hour to crack the 1 million followers, which is why you are now “Record for the shortest time” was awarded. No one will ever reach this record level in the near future.

Angelina Jolie: That’s why she’s now on Instagram

Her first contribution is not a photo or a selfie of her, but a letter addressed to her from an Afghan girl. Under the post writes Angelina Jolie: “At this moment, people in Afghanistan are losing the opportunity to communicate and express themselves freely via social media. That’s why I’m on Instagram now to share their stories and the voices of those who fight for human rights around the world. “




