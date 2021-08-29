Angelina Jolie: Brad Pitt Loses Visiting Rights









They were once considered the dream couple in Hollywood: The actors Angelina Jolie (46) and Brad Pitt (57) made headlines with their relationship from the start. But their love broke up in 2016 and since then a war of divorce has raged between the two. It’s not about money, at least not primarily – rather, the two fight for custody of their children Maddox (20), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15), Vivienne and Knox (13). Brad Pitt suffered another defeat.

Brad Pitt wants shared custody Brad Pitt is fighting for joint custody, but his ex-wife wants to keep sole custody. The two have not found an agreement for years. That can only be stressful for the children – because the argument can hardly be kept out of the public eye.

Angelina Jolie: triumph over her ex-husband The 57-year-old actor was only awarded more time with his children by a judge in May 2021, but he could not enjoy this success for a long time, because Angelina Jolie objected. Now, Judge John Ouderkirk’s decision has been overturned – a panel found he was not impartial because he had business relationships with Brad Pitt’s attorneys that he had not disclosed. According to the committee, he is said to have violated his “ethical obligations”. A triumph for Angelina Jolie!





A source close to Brad Pitt said: “Brad believes there is overwhelming evidence that the current situation is not good for the children. That decision sets everyone back.”

The Hollywood War of the Roses continues A spokesman for Brad Pitt also told “people.com” that he was simply concerned with the well-being of the children: The “many factual evidence” and the statements of the “many experts” in the process should have led to the judge’s judgment: “We will continue to do what is necessary based on the detailed knowledge of what is best for the children. “ Son Maddox, the only adult offspring of the two, seems to have already decided in favor of his mother: He has already testified against his father in court. We last saw Brad Pitt at the Oscars – in a good mood and very relaxed. In the video below you can see how Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn won his heart.



