Christian Bale: After a decade, this thriller is finally being shot

01.03.2021 7:10 pm

There is news from Oscar winner Christian Bale: He will be part of “The Pale Blue Eye”. Director Scott Cooper has carried this project around with him for over a decade.

Christian Bale will be part of “The Pale Blue Eye”. The 47-year-old actor will team up with director Scott Cooper for the third time on the thriller. The two already worked together on the films “Eye for an Eye” from (2013) and “Feinde -Hostiles” from (2017).

This is what “The Pale Blue Eye” is all about

The plot of “The Pale Blue Eye” revolves around an attempt to solve a series of murders that occurred in 1830 at the US Military Academy in West Point.

Bale will play a veteran detective investigating the murders with the help of a detail-oriented young cadet who would later become a world-famous writer: Edgar Allan Poe.









Edgar Allan Poe still present

Scott told Deadline: “Even though Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston and died delirious in Baltimore, he lived most of his life in Virginia, my home state. So I grew up in his presence. He bequeathed the detective genre to us, and he’s still so present in our culture, every horror, mystery and science fiction writer is obliged to Poe. “

In planning for ten years

The 50-year-old filmmaker adds, “I’ve wanted to make this film for over a decade and, luckily, Christian has grown perfectly into the main character. He was way too young when I first thought about making this film. Films are there to be made at the right time. Christian is always in great demand, but being able to do this with him is a great pleasure for me. ”Christian and Scott produce together with John Lesher and Tyler Thompson. Filming is scheduled to begin this year. (Bang)

