Why Hollywood allegedly doesn’t cast women over 40

Nicole Kidman: Hollywood and the Expiration Date for Women

23.08.2021 6:15 pm

Nicole Kidman is convinced that because of her age, she will no longer be cast in the film industry. You can read here what exactly she says about age discrimination in Hollywood.

Nicole Kidman, 54, was given the cold shoulder in the movie industry when she turned 40. The once coveted actress received fewer and fewer role offers and disappeared from the public eye. She is convinced that it is because of her age. Does Hollywood Really Have an Expiration Date for Women?

Age Discrimination in Hollywood

Age discrimination in the film industry did not stop at the Oscar winner either. As she reveals in an interview with “You” magazine, she was treated like an outsider after she reached a certain age. “I was frustrated – like so many women in different careers are – at the idea of ​​being told, ‘Well, that’s it, your best days are behind you and now you’re in your 40s and nobody cares about your acting anymore Talent, or your ideas, or who you are as a woman or person ‘”, describes the 54-year-old.









Her motherhood helped her through the difficult times

The birth of their two youngest children, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, helped the “Big Little Lies” actress get over this frustration. “Our chances of having a baby were one percent. But my husband said “Well, at least we have a chance,” says Nicole about the optimism of her partner Keith Urban. “But I thought ‘one percent is not a chance!” But he was right. When they came into my life, I no longer had any fear of loss – I saw the pregnancy test for the first time and was so curious: “What will this new person be like?” Enthuses the star.

Despite self-doubt, great success with “Big Little Lies”

Even if the actress no longer really believes in a Hollywood career over 40, she had great commercial success with the role of mother and lawyer Celeste Wright, who is beaten by her husband, HBO immediately produced a second season. Well, if that’s no reason to do what you love even beyond the age of 40 – in any case, age has not made Nicole Kidman a worse actress, on the contrary. (Bang / KT)