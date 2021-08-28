Sunday, August 29, 2021
Why Hollywood allegedly doesn’t cast women over 40

By Vimal Kumar
Nicole Kidman: Hollywood and the Expiration Date for Women

23.08.2021 6:15 pm

Nicole Kidman is convinced that because of her age, she will no longer be cast in the film industry. You can read here what exactly she says about age discrimination in Hollywood.

Nicole Kidman, 54, was given the cold shoulder in the movie industry when she turned 40. The once coveted actress received fewer and fewer role offers and disappeared from the public eye. She is convinced that it is because of her age. Does Hollywood Really Have an Expiration Date for Women?


Vimal Kumar
