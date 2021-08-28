Why Charlie Watts once slapped Mick Jagger in the face

Charlie Watts was considered the backbone of the Rolling Stones. Keith Richards knows better than that, and put it this way in 1979: “Everyone thinks Mick and Keith are the Rolling Stones. But if Charlie didn’t do what he does on the drums, that wouldn’t be true at all. Then you would find out that the Rolling Stones actually only consist of Charlie Watts. “

In memory of the legendary drummer, we unearthed an anecdote from Keith Richards ‘2010 autobiography LIFE – the one in which Charlie Watts almost knocked Mick Jagger out of an Amsterdam window and in the end Keith Richards’ wedding jacket was the reason it didn’t go down crashed.

“He must have been provoked quite a bit for that. And the blow went in Mick’s direction. “

“There was one of those rare moments in late 1984 when Charlie was lashing out – I’d only seen this a few times, and it can be fatal; It takes a lot of balance and timing, ”says Richards’ memoir. “He must have been provoked quite a bit for that. And the blow went in Mick’s direction. “









It was in Amsterdam, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger were on their way back to their hotel room after being out all night. Richards gave his colleague his jacket on the way back. “I lent him the jacket I got married in, ”a gesture that is said to have saved Jagger’s life.

Around five o’clock in the morning the two arrived at the hotel, where Jagger immediately dialed Charlie Watts’ number. “I said don’t call him, not this time. But he did and said, ‘Where’s my drummer?’ No Answer. So he put the phone down. “

That could have ended the story – maybe if someone other than Charlie Watts had been on the other line.

“Mick and I were sitting there, pretty pissed off … when about twenty minutes later someone knocked on the door. It was Charlie Watts. “