Why Cardano AVA is catching up with Bitcoin and Ethereum

The lesser-known cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) appeared out of nowhere and has become the third largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum after a recent surge in price as blockchain fans seek more climate-friendly options.

According to the crypto website CoinMarketCap, Cardano’s price has risen more than 36 percent in the past few weeks and its market capitalization is at $ 90.60 billion.

What is Cardano?

Cardano is a blockchain platform that has its own internal cryptocurrency called ADA.

The tokens are named after Augusta “Ada” King or Ada Lovelace, a 19th century British countess who became known for her work on a theoretical adding machine. She is considered the first computer programmer and is the daughter of the poet Lord Byron.

Cardano was founded in 2015 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson and launched in 2017. Since then, the token has returned 7,080 percent to investors.

Cardano is the largest cryptocurrency using a proof-of-stake blockchain model that is considered a greener alternative.

As crypto enthusiasts become more aware of the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies, Cardano is winning over Bitcoin and Ethereum, and this could explain its recent success.

The Cardano community has more than 800,000 followers on Twitter.

Recent figures from Bitcoinenergyconsumption.com show that Bitcoin’s estimated annual emissions are over 57 million tons of CO2 per year, which is roughly the annual carbon footprint of a smaller European country.

Meanwhile, Iran and China temporarily banned crypto mining this summer because the computers used in it use too much electricity and cause power outages.









Proof of stake instead of proof of work

With the Proof of Stake, the users are randomly assigned coins, which they deposit as security. This differs from the proof-of-work mechanism used in both Bitcoin and Ethereum, which requires a global network of computers to be running at the same time when a transaction takes place.

This method is designed to encourage increased computational overhead on transactions, which uses much more energy than the proof of stake.

On its website Cardano claims: “We have changed science. We have changed what it means to build global systems and sustainable models of exchange and management. Together with our community and our partners we are defining a new future: a decentralized future without Mediator in which power is returned to the individual “.

What are the reasons for Cardano’s success?

In the past few weeks, the cryptocurrency market has seen a rally. Bitcoin and Ethereum have led the wave, but “Altcoins” – alternative digital currencies to Bitcoin – have also picked up speed in the price race.

Cardano’s price surge came after the announcement of a major upgrade called Alonzo, which will hit the market in September.

Alonzo will introduce so-called “smart contracts” into the blockchain. Smart contracts are programs that are stored on a blockchain and are executed when certain conditions are met. They are typically used to automate the execution of an agreement and they will allow Cardano to deploy their own smart contracts and pave the way for their own decentralized applications (dApps).

The Cardano founder also publishes a video on the novelty.

Another reason for Cardano’s boom is that the cryptocurrency has been listed on the Japanese stock exchange since August 25th. Tokyo is one of the stock exchanges with the world’s strictest criteria for market entry.

This means that Cardanos ADA in Japan is now being compared directly to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.