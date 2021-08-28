What happened here?

September 03, 2020 – 9:31 am clock

Sofía Vergara provides a moment of shock

What happened to Sofía Vergara (48) ?! Usually the “Modern Family” star is always perfectly styled and wears her make-up “on point”. It is also an absolute eye-catcher from behind. With her last Insta post, however, she caused a shock. Your eye is strangely disfigured.

Courage to ugliness

On Wednesday evening (August 26th) “America’s Got Talent” was shown again in America, the American version of “Das Supertalent”. There, Sofía Vergara evaluates the candidates alongside Heidi Klum (47). According to the American media, the episode was full of surprises. After the show, the 48-year-old posted a short video on Instagram and showed her strange “talent”.







Sofía Vergara asks her fans if they can

So everything is only half as bad! Sofía Vergara only shows a facial trick and her face naturally looks the same as it used to. Her fans asks Sofia if she can do that too and they are totally enthusiastic and describe her as “Queen” and “beautiful” despite the change.

