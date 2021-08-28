Watch The Little Things: Thriller on Videobuster now

Top-class cast: “The Little Things” shows a trio of Oscar winners – Denzel Washington (“Training Day”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) – together in a director’s psychological thriller John Lee Hancock, who also received an Oscar and a Golden Globe for “The Blind Side”. “The Little Things” can already be accessed online: You can borrow the video from the online video store Videobuster (48 hours in the stream) for EUR 15.99 or buy it as premium video on demand for EUR 19 , 99 euros. “The Little Things” will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on October 7, 2021, and from this date it can also be physically borrowed from Videobuster.

Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington), the deputy sheriff of Kern County, California, is assigned to collect evidence from Los Angeles, LA. But nothing will come of the planned short visit. Suddenly Deke is in the middle of the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city and the surrounding area. The lead investigator of the LA Sheriff Department, Sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek), is impressed by Dee’s police instincts and involves him – unofficially – in the investigation. While the old hand and the youngster track down the murderer, secrets from Dee’s past gradually emerge – disturbing events that threaten far more than Baxter’s case. Here is the trailer for the film.

