Waiting for the “Fed” – Bitcoin presses the pause button from CoinTelegraph at the end of the month



Waiting for the “Fed” – Bitcoin presses the pause button at the end of the month



(BTC) is only moving sideways along the $ 47,000 mark on August 27th, although investors are likely to wait and see given an ongoing conference of the US Federal Reserve.

Bitcoin price chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewCold feet at the end of the month? As the data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show, fluctuates accordingly on Friday around $ 47,000.

In the last 24 hours there was comparatively little movement, which is probably due to the fact that the market is waiting for the decision of the “Federal Reserve” on the one hand and on the other hand options contracts worth 2 billion US dollars will expire at the end of the month.

Read on on Cointelegraph







