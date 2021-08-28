Saturday, August 28, 2021
Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson are already waiting

By Sonia Gupta
After the restart last weekend, the next program highlight has already been set in the Loe Studios in Marl-Hüls.

© Patrick Köllner

After the long lockdown of almost one and a half years, the Loe Studios in Marl-Hüls celebrated their reopening last Thursday, as reported. Operator Maximilian Meynigmann is satisfied. “We received very nice reactions from the guests. The people are just happy to finally be able to go to the cinema again. “The number of visitors was absolutely okay in view of the Corona measures that are still in place in some cases.




Late ignition for Fast & Furious 9

The program that has now been announced for the second week after the restart promises to be more popular. With the action hit “Fast & Furious 9”, one of the potentially biggest blockbusters of the year will hit theaters on Thursday, July 15. The film with Vin Diesel was supposed to start in May 2020, but was then put on hold due to Corona.

Maximilian Meynigmann kept Loe Studios closed for a long time due to the lack of new films. Now there are some hits to come. “The next big films are the new Space Jam, Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson, The Suicide Squad and the new Venom,” says the cinema man with an outlook on the near future. The Corona requirements for admission to the three halls – tested, vaccinated or recovered – would be accepted by most of the visitors.


Sonia Gupta
