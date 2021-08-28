The R&B star is now pushing its way onto the cinema screen

The American singer HER (24) wants to make her film debut. The R & B star will star in the musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” by the Warner Bros. studio, reported the cinema portals “Hollywood Reporter” and “Variety” on Friday. The model is based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn is based on the novel by Alice Walker, who won a Pulitzer Prize for it.









In 1985 “The Color Purple” was filmed by Steven Spielberg with Whoopie Goldberg in the lead role. Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover also played. The story revolves around an oppressed black woman in the US southern states.

HER is supposed to play a waitress who starts a career as a singer. Corey Hawkins (“In The Heights”) has also been confirmed as an actor. The musician and filmmaker Samuel Bazawule is on board as a director. The film musical is scheduled to hit cinemas in December 2023.

Singer Gabriella Wilson aka HER has already won an Oscar this year: for the best film soundtrack song “Fight For You” (from “Judas and the Black Messiah”).