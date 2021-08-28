Two new trailers with funny introductions by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt · KINO.de

Disney has released two brand new trailers for the event film “Jungle Cruise”. And there are also short and funny speeches from the stars.

After a long period of time, cinemas across Germany will be allowed to reopen from July 1, 2021. Cinema fans can then finally enjoy films on the big screen again – together with others, taking into account the health and hygiene guidelines. Numerous films that have long been postponed are just waiting to be seen and celebrated. After all, it is important to revive the summer hit cinema.

“Jungle Cruise” will also be made available for a fee via Disney + at the same time as the cinema release: You can subscribe here.

A film that the whole family can look forward to is the themed cruise adaptation “Jungle Cruise” by director Jaume Collet-Serra, which was filmed on July 29, 2021 in the cinemas and directly via Disney + via paid VIP access. Two trailers have already raised expectations and promise an adventure film à la “Indiana Jones” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Now Disney has released two new trailers, one on Dwayne Johnson’s character Frank Wolff and one on Emily Blunt’s character Dr. Lily Houghton focus. In addition, there are two really funny and tongue-in-cheek introductions from the two stars themselves:

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls and children of all ages, we only have one month left before the adventure of a lifetime and epic summer cinema event, also known as the ‘Jungle Cruise’. You’re excited, we are excited. The timing for this film’s release couldn’t be better as we all try to put Corona behind us and all pour back into theaters. It’s an exciting time. So, ladies and gentlemen, I’m going to show you the latest and greatest trailer for ‘Jungle Cruise’ with me and my co-star … um, what’s her name again? What’s her name? Essa, Every … I know what her name is, that was rhetorical. Ladies and gentlemen, enjoy the ‘Jungle Cruise’ trailer with me and Ethel Brunt. “







“Hey guys, oh, I’m so excited to bring you the new and true trailer for our extraordinary film ‘Disney’s Jungle Cruise’. I’m so sorry about before, something very strange happened. It was like some kind of buggy trailer; a hopeless, misguided, sad trailer that has nothing to do with the movie we made. How can I put it, it was like the trailer had lost its orientation. We will correct that now. The birds are outside, the animals are there to celebrate this moment. There it is, the real trailer for our extraordinary film, which is about my character, Dr. Lily Houghton, turns. She’s like Indiana Jones, she’s brave and fearless, wild and brilliant and humble; and it will be she who accompanies you on this adventure of a lifetime in the Amazon. Oh, and there’s this little upstart, he’s steering the boat, what’s his name again? Easy to miss. Dave, Dave Gobson. That’s his name. I look forward to seeing you the film. This is ‘Jungle Cruise’. “

And in case you haven’t noticed yet, the two of them didn’t announce the respective trailer as themselves, but in their respective roles as Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton.

This is what “Jungle Cruise” is all about

Emily Blunt sets out to be the intrepid but carefree researcher and adventurer Dr. Lily Houghton went to the Amazon rainforest to find a fabled tree that is said to have healing powers. And since she needs a boat, she hires the wrecked ship’s captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), whose boat is apparently a miracle itself, as it has not sunk yet. They are also accompanied by Lily Houghton’s brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall). On their journey they not only encounter the dangers of the jungle, but also the ambitious Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons).

