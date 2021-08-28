Top Gun 2 – Maverick: All information about the continuation of the cult 80s film with Tom Cruise

“I feel the greed, the greed for speed in me!” August 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. “Top Gun 2: Maverick” continues the story of Tom Cruise’s fighter pilot after 35 years. You can find all information about the theatrical release, cast and all trailers at Netzwelt.

Top Gun 2: Maverick (Source: Paramount Pictures Germany)

“Top Gun 2: Maverick” finally continues the cult film from the eighties.

Tom Cruise can be seen again as Maverick, Kelly McGillis has been replaced by Jennifer Connelly as the woman at Cruise’s side.

You can find all information about the theatrical release, the cast and the trailers with us!

It’s been 35 years since “Top Gun: They fear neither death nor the devil” was released and Tom Cruise first showed us Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as the daring fighter pilot. Now, with “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel is coming to the cinemas, which in addition to Cruise brings back some old friends and at the same time introduces a new generation of pilots.

Top Gun 2 – Maverick: Start Date



“Top Gun: Maverick” starts in German cinemas on November 18, 2021 – allegedly. The start date of the “Top Gun” continuation has meanwhile been postponed so often that each new date should be treated with caution. Initially, Paramount moved the film release from summer 2019 to summer 2020.

The Covid pandemic then ensured that “Top Gun: Maverick” was only postponed to December 2020 and then to July 2021. This was followed by the jump to November 2021, when the film should actually appear according to the current status.

Top Gun 2 – Maverick: Plot



Not much is known about the plot of “Top Gun: Maverick”. So far we only know that over 30 years have passed since the events of “Top Gun” and that Maverick is now training a new generation of pilots.









Top Gun 2 – Maverick: Cast



In addition to Tom Cruise as Maverick, Val Kilmer also returns as Iceman in “Top Gun: Maverick”. This will probably only be a short guest appearance, as Kilmer’s health has deteriorated in recent years. Jennifer Connelly is new to the role of Penny Benjamin.

With Ed Harris (“Westworld”) and Jon Hamm (“Man Men”, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) other well-known faces are on board, the new pilots are Miles Teller, Manny Jacinto (“The Good Place”), Monica Embodied Barbaro and Glen Powell. Teller plays Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s pal Goose, who tragically died on “Top Gun”.

Top Gun 2 – Maverick: Production



Shooting of “Top Gun: Maverick” began in May 2018 and ended in April 2019, with post-shooting afterwards. The music for the film comes from Hans Zimmer, who works with Harold Faltermeyer. As is so often the case, Tom Cruise insisted on performing some of the flight maneuvers himself while filming “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Top Gun 2 – Maverick: Trailer



In the meantime, two trailers for “Top Gun: Maverick” have already been released. The first trailer was presented by Tom Cruise during the San Diego Comic-Con in the summer of 2019.

The second trailer is also a bit older and therefore promises an old start date in the end. It is noticeable that both trailers rely on cruise, nostalgia and atmospheric images, while the plot moves completely into the background.

Top Gun 3



Another “Top Gun” continuation is not ruled out. While Cruise is currently shooting two more “Mission: Impossible” films, which are supposed to conclude his time as Ethan Hunt, the role of Maverick naturally requires much less physical effort from Cruise. Ultimately, the box office results for “Top Gun: Maverick” will determine whether or not Cruise feels the greed for speed a third time.