Thor 4 Video: Here Natalie Portman transforms into the goddess of thunder

The work on “Thor 4” is progressing quickly and so it is hardly surprising that we see new pictures from the set of the film again. The most recent images (and even a video) might even anticipate key scenes.

When we last spoke about leaked images from the set of “Thor 4: Love And Thunder”, we saw Natalie Portman with extremely muscles. A video unintentionally published on Twitter could now even show how she becomes Thor.

Natalie Portman’s stunt double performing a stunt in the air for Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney, 04-03-2021#Marvel #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/pPmSQPOkYx – XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) March 5, 2021

According to the Twitter user, Natalie Portman’s stunt double can be seen on it. Attached to a stunt crane, the woman wriggles through the air like in a strong fit. What looks extremely strange here at first could make a lot more sense in the finished film through special effects. It is very possible that Jane Foster’s role will turn into Mighty Thor at this moment and may be surprised by her powers by a lightning bolt or something similar.

But further background details about the film were also published. Another Twitter account recently published a series of pictures of a new set location. On it is a kind of monument that is very similar to the architectural style of Asgard. The fan account also explains that the look of the monument is no coincidence. The rocks of the building are said to be modeled on the place where Thor’s father Odin died.

the asgardians making an entire memorial area for the rock odin died on and for the shards of mjolnir from when hela destroyed it in the thor: love and thunder set pics … someone check on them and see if they’re okay pic.twitter.com/jpLKEPqFf9





– alex (@loventhunders) March 5, 2021

Another detail is said to be in the middle of the building. The remnants of Hela’s destroyed hammer Mjölnir could possibly be housed in the application. How correct the fans are with their assumptions, we will probably find out at the latest by the theatrical release of “Thor 4: Love And Thunder”. It should take place in this country on May 5, 2022.







