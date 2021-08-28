Thor 4 pictures: Natalie Portman extremely muscular as Thor’s successor

Released 03/12/2021 8:41 AM

So far we knew Natalie Portman’s role from the “Thor” films very differently. However, new pictures suggest a much more muscular comeback.

On a fan account on Twitter, two pictures of the actress are currently making the rounds, which should be astonishing at first. It shows Natalie Portman with really muscular arms on the set of “Thor: Love And Thunder”. So it seems like her role of Jane Foster is going to be re-rolled.

One reason for this might be the importance of Portman’s role in the film. As is already known, she is supposed to take over as the so-called “Mighty Thor” as the successor to Chris Hemsworth’s muscleman role Thor. So it’s no wonder that the actress was sent to the gym for the sequel.

Natalie Portman’s return to Marvel is not that natural. After all, she wasn’t part of “Thor 3” and not without reason. Portman was obviously disappointed with what Marvel was doing with the actually strong role of Jane Foster at the time. Instead of showing them independently and strongly, they were transformed into the sole love of Thor for the first “Thor” film adaptation. Instead of an emancipated woman, we now experienced a classic fairy tale story in the style of “strong hero saves poor princess”. It should come as no surprise that the Oscar winner did not want to be portrayed in this way, especially to the female fans.

So it would be quite conceivable that Natalie Portman could only be brought back on board for "Thor 4" with a really strong script. We will see how strong your role really will be in the cinemas on May 5, 2022, when "Thor 4: Love And Thunder" starts.















