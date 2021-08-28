Thor 4 makes all other Marvel films look pale – at least when it comes to the hot parties on set

Next year, the fourth installment in the Marvel series Thor will be released, again directed by Taika Waititi. The “bon vivant” (quote: Marvel Insider) created a visibly relaxed atmosphere on the Thor 4 set, which the main actor Chris Hemsworth underlines with his latest video on Instagram. (You can see it further down in the article)

That’s why Thor 4 is the hottest, coolest Marvel shoot ever

The video is just the final example of the chilled out Thor 4: Love and Thunder party that has been going on for the past few months. A look into the Shooting the MCU film was often more relaxing than any vacation. During the production, three favorable factors came together to make the film with one steamy flair surrounding:

The Marvel movie was shot in australia, which meant that the mood was naturally better than, for example, Avengers 4, which was mostly filmed in cold, damp Scotland.

which meant that the mood was naturally better than, for example, Avengers 4, which was mostly filmed in cold, damp Scotland. The stars and crew members of the Marvel flick shared exceptionally willing impressions from the sun-drenched set .

. … and they regularly emphasized in their posts that they have the Time of their lives to have. The corresponding Instagram pictures and videos say more than 1000 captions.

Here is Chris Hemsworth’s new video, in which a make-up session becomes a karaoke session:

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Instagram, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

The crew celebrated the birthday of Chris Hemsworth’s assistant with an 80s party.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Instagram, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.







Many birthdays were celebrated, including that of Thor 4 author Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Instagram, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

The Thor 4 shoot was friendly and intimate. Maybe a little too intimate at times. The employees got visibly close during the shoot and had fun with each other. You heard hot stories from the set, which at some point no longer really surprised, but angered the Marvel studios. There was a lot going on on the Thor 4 set, probably a lot more happened, but what happens on the Thor 4 set stays on the Thor 4 set.

Paparazzi caught Taika Waititi making out with Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Twitter, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

Here is probably the most beautiful Thor 4-set photo series, again by author Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Instagram, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

Finally, the picture with which everything started again, because the shooting has now been completed except for the obligatory reshoots. The Thor 4 summer is over, it’s getting cold again outside.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content from Instagram, which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

Thor 4 starts on In theaters May 5, 2022.

* The links to the Amazon offer are so-called affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we receive a commission.

What’s your favorite Thor 4 post?