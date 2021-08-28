About two years ago, the musician and producer Moby made several headlines when he published his autobiography “Then It Fell Apart” – and in it reported on a supposed date with actress Natalie Portman. After she publicly denied his statements and described them as “disturbing”, Moby rowed back again and apologized via Instagram to “Natalie and all the other people I wrote about in ‘Then It Fell Apart’ without telling them about it beforehand.” . Now the 55-year-old musician has been asked about the controversy again in an interview with “The Guardian”. Moby said: “You know, you ask me to open a can of worms … There is no good way to answer: one option is terrible, the other is really terrible.”

“When the madness happened a few years ago, I took refuge in my ignorance”

“So if we were to play chess now, that would be the point where I would pick up my phone and pretend I had an emergency call,” said the DJ, singer and producer. Commenting on the negative press headlines he received during this period, Moby said, “When you talk to my managers or people I work with, I have only one iron rule, which is: Don’t send me press links or reviews, because I do don’t read any of it. “He added,” When the madness happened a few years ago, I took refuge in my ignorance. Obviously, it was getting hard to ignore, especially when the tabloids were on my doorstep. But I guess I’ve realized that when everyone in the world hates me, I can still wake up in my same comfortable bed every morning and go hiking. “









“There is a part of me who, in retrospect, wishes I hadn’t written the book”

When asked if he regretted his behavior towards Natalie Portman, the producer replied, “Part of me wishes I could spend the next two hours deconstructing the whole thing, but there are levels of complexity and nuance on that I really can’t go into. ”He concluded,“ There’s a part of me that, in hindsight, wishes I hadn’t written the book. But the sales indicate that not that many people actually read it. “

Moby, whose real name is Richard Melville Hall, has been celebrating great chart successes with songs like “Body Rock” and “Porcelain” since the nineties. His current album ALL VISIBLE OBJECTS was released in 2020. His new record REPRISE will be released on May 28, 2021, on which he reinterprets many of his career hits.