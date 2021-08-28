That’s why Chris Hemsworth almost lost the role of Thor · KINO.de

Chris Hemsworth’s engagement as Thor hung by a thread over ten years ago and that was curiously due to his qualities as a dancer.

Nowadays, of course, you can’t think of anyone other than Chris Hemsworth Introduced as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Australian has made an amazing change as the god of thunder and has been a fan favorite at least since his humorous rebirth in “Thor 3: Day of Decision”. But that almost never happened.

Hemsworth was a largely unknown actor before the Thor role, but still made a few appearances in films and series in his homeland. This also landed him in the sixth season of the Australian edition of “Dancing With the Stars” – and this participation almost became his undoing. Derek Hough, who was on the show as a professional dancer for nine years, told Pop Culture:

“Chris Hemsworth almost lost his role as Thor because he was on Dancing With the Stars Australia. He danced at Dancing With the Stars in Australia and he did samba and they literally signed him – or wanted to sign him – and I think people called and said, ‘Yo, did you see him do the samba? That can’t be our fool. ‘”

Marvel star confirms curious dance anecdote

As ridiculous as this story may sound, Hemsworth himself confirmed it at the time in an interview with the BBC for “Thor 3: Decision Day” after he was asked about his past on the dance show:

“Kevin Feige (head of Marvel Studios, editor’s note) told me that it almost cost me my job. ‘We all saw your audition, we passed it around the office and everyone loved it and then some of the girls started Googling your name and then this dance video came up’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, a Thor dancing, I know not, the fans will finish us off. ‘”

In the end, luckily, the samba did not become a knockout criterion for Hemsworth. Perhaps that was also because the Australian version of “Dancing with the Stars” does not enjoy the greatest attention in the USA or in the rest of the world and his dance excursions were accordingly unknown for a long time.

Nowadays it seems of course extremely curious and almost ridiculous that a star should not come to the MCU because of such a dance number. After all, it is a hallmark of films that they don’t take themselves too seriously. In the beginning that wasn’t always the case, especially the first two “Thor” films look much more serious in retrospect than today’s MCU contributions. At that time, the film universe still had to find its style, and those responsible must have paid more attention to such aspects in potential actors in leading roles.

The fans should certainly be happy that Hemsworth got the job, after all, he does an excellent job as Thor and he also said ironically that the dance training helped him to look fast and light-footed despite the cloak.

Currently the Australian is bringing himself for “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” in the shape of his life. The result and hopefully finally a real Thor dance performance in the MCU you can from May 5, 2022 see in German cinemas.

