That happened in Ariana Grande’s live concert

Ariana Grande’s first live concert in Fortnite took place on Saturday, August 7th. We from MeinMMO were there live at the concert. Here we tell you how Ariana Grande’s live concert went in Fortnite and let you know whether it was worth it.

How did the concert go?: The first concert started on August 7th at 12:05 am. Before the event really started, you spawn on the UFO, which is in the middle of the map. There you could pass the time with other players.

Object transformations, the projection of one’s own skin or simply hanging on the UFO were possible.

Hanging out on the UFO

Kill the time until the live concert Before Ariana Grande’s live concert

After a long wait, the long-awaited live concert by Ariana Grande finally started with the opening of a crack portal through which the audience was suddenly drawn in.

After a game of surfing with other players on a color-changing slide, a soft landing in a cuddly paradise followed.

All of a sudden you found yourself on an X-4 Stormwing and fought with other event participants against the Storm King while his zombies danced to the music.

Then the plane crashed. In the next moment, you were revived with other players and could marvel at how a star landed on a planet. The star turned out to be the long-awaited Ariana Grande. Then she began to perform her songs.

During the performance you experienced different environments. This included a cloud world, ancient temples and a kind of outer space.

Here you can watch the whole live concert again in full length:

If you missed the performance, don’t worry. There are four other dates that you can keep:

Show 2 – Saturday, August 7th, 8:00 p.m.

– Saturday, August 7th, 8:00 p.m. Show 3 – Sunday, August 8th, 6:00 a.m.

– Sunday, August 8th, 6:00 a.m. Show 4 – Sunday, August 8th, 4:00 p.m.

– Sunday, August 8th, 4:00 p.m. Show 5 – Monday, August 9, at midnight

How was the Ariana Grande concert compared to the other concerts

The concert by Ariana Grande was more extensive than the previous concerts by Travis Scott and Marshmello. It has been given more depth and attention to detail. There were many areas to explore and the transitions were well chosen. In addition, the music in the background always matched.

The overall package filled the audience with goosebumps and curiosity to want to immerse themselves more and more. From the animal cloud city to the angry Storm King, everything was there. It all worked together amazingly well.

The surfing competition in concert

Battle the Storm King on an X4 Stormwing

Ariana Grande has landed

Performance in the ancient environment During Ariana Grande’s live concert

Since this event not only offered a show, but also required action, like in the fight against the Storm King, one has to admit that this concert was one of the best so far.

Conclusion: All in all, the live concert was definitely recommendable. The work that Epic Games has put into this deserves kudos and you are probably just as excited as we are to see what Epic Games has in store for the next event.

What do you think of the concert? Did you find the implementation cool and enjoyed every minute or did you just want to dust off the umbrella that came with it? Or are you basically indifferent to such events? Let us know!