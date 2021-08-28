Teenager sets new “OnlyFans” world record

Boynton Beach / Florida. What do young girls do nowadays when they come of age? Explore the world, start an apprenticeship or just enjoy student parties? Danielle Marie Bregoli, also known by the pseudonym “Bhad Babie”, had a much more profitable idea.

The rapper has been of legal age since March 26, 2021 and finally started her own account on “OnlyFans”. A web service for the paid provision of photos and videos, primarily erotic and pornographic content. After just six hours online, the young American was able to earn a million dollars thanks to her photos, videos and messages. Plus a $ 5,500 tip.

In 2016, Danielle Bregolie was known as the World’s Worst Teenager. Now she is breaking the revenue record on “Only Fans”. Screenshot: www.onlyfans.com/bhadbhabie

The number of subscribers is increasing rapidly

With this, Bregoli sets a worldwide “OnlyFans” revenue record. “Not bad for six hours, we broke the damn OnlyFans record,” wrote the influencer on Instagram.

Bhad Bhable’s “only fans” account now has over 400,000 subscribers. If you want to see the erotic pictures and videos, you have to scroll around $ 23.99 a month. You don’t have to be a math ace to get the monthly income of the 18 year old, also known as the “Cash Me Outside” girl. On Instagram, she shows her latest statement from her “OnlyFans” account.

The US rapper shows her latest statement from her “OnlyFans” account on Instagram. Screenshot: www.instagram.com/bhadbhabie

Worst teenager in the world

Drug use, car theft and brawls – Danielle Marie Bregoli was just 13 years old when she became an overnight star. Her single mother was so distraught with Danielle’s criminal career that she watched her daughter on the television show “Dr. Phil ”by psychologist Phil McGraw. Because of her cheeky mouth on the US trash TV show, Danielle became an idol for many teenagers overnight. Today she has over 17.3 million fans on Instagram alone.

Bregoli took advantage of the attention and started her rap career under the pseudonym “Bhad Bhabie”. With her singles she made it into the US charts and was awarded gold and platinum records. But her continued drug use still bothered the musician, so that the then 17-year-old had herself admitted to a rehab clinic. But now “Bhad Bhabie” is back and as a millionaire. Happy Birthday!