“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: EVERYONE should play – even these two ex-Spider-Men!

Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus

Doctor Octopus has been a popular villain since he appeared in “Spider-Man 2” in 2004. How Molina’s return reconciles with the death of Doctor Octopus at the end of the film is hard to say, but as is already clear, “No Way Home” doesn’t seem to care too much about such things. Perhaps a certain MCU character with the ability to bend time and space has something to do with it. The internet has also suggested that Doctor Octopus, given the possibility of all sorts of antagonists from various Spider-Man universes appearing that could make up Sinister Six, the group of six super villains he leads in the Marvel Comics. (Also Interesting: These Are The Top 30 Movie Villains Of All Time)

Jamie Foxx as Electro

Electro was arguably one of the weaker elements in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” from 2014, but that was more the lack of characterization than Jamie Foxx. So Foxx’s return, confirmed earlier this year, could offer a chance to develop the character into something more than a generic, CGI-equipped villain shooting lightning bolts from his hands.

Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson

Kirsten Dunst could take on the role of Mary Jane, the mistress of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, in the new Spider-Man film. Despite Zendaya’s role as MJ, the two are actually different characters and not the same person in different universes, even though they both fill the role of love interest for Peter Parker. MJ, who was conceived as the original character in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and whose real name is Michelle Jones, has the same initials as Mary Jane in homage to the character.









Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy

Emma Stone is reportedly currently in negotiations to return to the Spider-Man franchise as Gwen Stacy, which is especially interesting considering the character dies at the end of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”. Stacy, for those unfamiliar with the Spider-Man story, is Peter Parker’s original girlfriend who is killed by the Green Goblin in a fall from a clock tower that Spider-Man cannot save her from. Stone’s portrayal of Stacy was a highlight of the Amazing Spider-Man films, and her return to the franchise should be more than welcome. (Also worth reading: Successful plot twists: These 25 films take unexpected turns)

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch will appear as Doctor Strange on “No Way Home”. The obvious role he will fill is that of Tony Stark and Nick Fury in the first two Tom Holland Spider-Man films, mentoring high school Spider-Man. Cumberbatch is also currently in front of the camera for “Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness”, which gives an indication of how the crossover events in “No Way Home” could be explained.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected to run on December 17, 2021 in Germany Cinemas at.

The article “Everyone we know is in the insane cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home” by Thomas Barrie first appeared on GQ.co.uk

